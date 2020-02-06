Gov. Ivey in ‘high spirits’ following shoulder surgery

Gov. Kay Ivey, center, is introduced and invited into the chamber to give the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has completed a procedure on her right shoulder following an accident earlier this month, according to her office.

According to a statement sent Thursday, the procedure was completed and went off “without a hitch.”

“She is in high spirits and is doing well as she begins her recovery,” the statement read.

On Jan. 29, Ivey’s office revealed that the night before, her dog, Missy, had accidentally tripped her, causing her to injure her shoulder. The injury was noticeable Tuesday night as Ivey delivered the annual State of the State address with her arm in a sling.

“The governor extends her appreciation to the people of Alabama for their continued support and prayers and looks forward to getting back to work on their behalf,” the statement read.

LATEST POSTS