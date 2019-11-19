Gov. Ivey grants more than half a million dollars to prisons for drug addiction/safety programs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey granted $495,456 to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) to provide treatment for drug addiction and increase safety.

Almost $500,000 is being dispersed to seven prisons across Alabama for programs in education, counseling and urinalysis testing. The state hopes this initiative will reduce recidivism rates and break the link between addiction and criminal activity.

“There is no question that those who break our laws deserve the proper punishment based on their offenses, but they also deserve an opportunity for rehabilitation. I am hopeful that these grants will result in increased safety and a break of the drug addictions that so often lead to multiple incarcerations.” Gov. Kay Ivey

More than $84,000 is being granted to Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton to purchase and install video surveillance cameras. The ADOC says the cameras help eliminate blind spots, aid investigations of misconduct and improve accountability.

These funds came from the U.S. Justice Department and administered through The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

