Gov. Ivey grants money to shelter pets rescued from domestic violence situations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly $100,000 dollars is being awarded to help house pets belonging to victims of domestic violence situations.

“These days pets are a part of the family unit, yet their welfare is often forgotten when a family is forced to flee from violent home situations. This program will ensure that while pets may not accompany their owners to safe shelters, they are properly cared for.” Gov. Kay Ivey

The money was granted to the Humane Society of Shelby County Inc. in Columbiana, Ala. Their Shelby SafePet program was created in 2018 and quickly expanded statewide to protect animals caught up in family violence.

The pet-care service is available at no cost to victims. To learn more about it click here.

The grant money comes from The Alabama Department of Economic and Community with funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.

