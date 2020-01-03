Gov. Ivey awards more than $45 million to help with energy bills

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey awarded $46.2 million to assist low-income families in Alabama with their energy bills.

According to a press release, the grants will enable 21 agencies across the state to help families during the winter season. Nearly $8 million is being sent to the News 5 region.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the funds made available for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Below is the list of agencies with amounts they received:

Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) – $4.83 million.

Community Action Agency of South Alabama Inc. (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) – $3.01 million.

Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) – $2.25 million.

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) – $1.25 million.

Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) – $2.77 million.

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) – $3.54 million.

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan) – $2.3 million.

Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion and Winston) – $699,100.

Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) – $1.02 million.

Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker) – $779,220.

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) – $2.06 million.

Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) – $4.49 million.

Community Services Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) – $5.42 million.

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. (Pickens) – $368,550 .

. Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) – $1.05 million .

. Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby)- $2.15 million.

Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization Inc. (Hale) – $425,330.

Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) – $1.23 million.

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) – $1.06 million.

Montgomery Community Action Committee & CDC Inc (Montgomery) – $2.52 million.

Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) – $2.89 million.

“Many low-income families in Alabama are forced to weigh between staying warm in their homes or having food and prescription medicine. These grants will help many elderly, disabled and families with children not have to make those choices. I am pleased to provide this assistance to help those most in need.” Gov. Kay Ivey (R- Al)

Latest Stories: