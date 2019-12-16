Gov. Ivey awards grant to create 40 new jobs in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday a $100,000 grant to the city of Monroeville to
The grant is to provide J & L Industrial Services’ the means to open a business in the Hornady-Sawyer incubator building in 2020. The startup company makes piping and structural steel to be used in paper and steel mills.
The funds given by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban
“Bringing jobs to Alabama is and will continue to be a priority of my administration. I am certain the people of Monroeville and Monroe County are just as excited as I am about this new industry and its potential.”Governor Kay Ivey
Owners of J&L say they have several contracts ready for 2020 and will install their products during the summer mill shutdown.
