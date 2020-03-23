Gov. DeSantis issues Florida coronavirus update from The Villages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As states across the country order millions of citizens to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear if Florida will follow suit.

“We are anticipating that we will have a ‘stay at home’ order either through the state or in this area,” said Tampa mayor Jane Castor on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, 14 people have died of the virus in Florida. Hillsborough County has 73 cases, the most in Tampa Bay. Pinellas County had 40 cases and Sarasota County had 19. But there is still no word on whether Florida will have a stay-at-home order. Ohio, Louisiana and Deleware are the latest states to announce a shelter-in-place order, joining Jersey, California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Monday to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,100 people in the state. The event will be held at The Villages.

It’s unclear whether DeSantis will issue a stay-at-home order, but he did discuss the virus’ overall impact on Florida’s health system.

“The hospitalization rate is something that we’re following closely, the number of beds and the bed capacity statewide,” DeSantis said on Sunday. “We’re at 18,131 available beds statewide. We’re at about 1,700 ICU beds statewide. Thirty-four percent of our hospitals statewide have 50 percent or greater capacity right now.”

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES: