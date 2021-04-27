Gov. DeSantis extends Florida’s COVID-19 emergency order

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen to extend his “state of emergency” order that broadens his powers to respond to the pandemic.

The order was set to expire at midnight Tuesday. The governor had until 11:59 p.m. Monday to extend it further. On Tuesday afternoon, the governor’s office said the order had been extended for another 60 days.

Under the order, the governor is allowed to activate the state’s emergency operations center and deploy National Guard troops if necessary. The order also allows the state to receive millions in federal funding to help curb the spread of the virus, and gives local and state agencies the power to implement mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.

The governor has been extending the order in 60-day increments since it was first signed last March.

Florida reported 3,513 new known cases of COVID-19 and 66 new deaths on Monday. As of Tuesday, 8,562,544 people in Florida have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.