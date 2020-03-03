Gov. Brian Kemp confirms 2 cases of coronavirus in Georgia

(ATLANTA) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Kemp held a news conference late Monday night to confirm the cases of COVID-19 come from two Fulton County residents.

Kemp said both people infected live in the same household. One had recently returned from Italy. He says both patients are in isolation at their home.

These are the first reported cases of Coronavirus in Georgia.

With these cases, Georgia becomes the 14th state to have the disease.

“Georgians should remain calm, we are ready for today. We’ve been preparing, as you know, for several weeks now.,” Kemp says.

Last Friday, Kemp put together a Coronavirus task force of public and private subject matter experts to pull resources for preparation efforts.

