Girl, 12, in custody after 2 teen boys shot, 1 critical

by: WIAT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old girl is in custody after a shooting in which two teen boys were injured.

Birmingham Police officers responded to the scene on Brussels Circle after receiving a call about a shooting at 3:30 p.m.

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, were hospitalized following the shooting. One of the boys is in critical condition; the other sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams, a 12-year-old female suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, which may have been accidental.

The owner of the gun has not yet been identified.

This is a breaking news story, which will be updated as new information is available. 

