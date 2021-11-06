Gingham Tree Festival returns to Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The 49th annual Gingham Tree Festival will be held Nov. 13 in Lucedale. 

The festival will feature over 300 vendors and live music performances, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale.

Admission and parking is free. Free transportation will also be provided for those who need assistance getting from the parking lot to the event location, according to the post.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at George County Fairgrounds at 9162 Old Highway 63 South in Lucedale.

