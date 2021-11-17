Georgian convicted for distributing drugs through U.S. Mail

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – One Georgia man faces a potential life sentence following being convicted by a federal jury.

Darren McCormick, 33, was convicted Nov. 17 for attempting to distribute methamphetamine through the U.S. Mail. he was found guilty of one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

McCormick could face anywhere between 15 years to life in prison to be paired with a $10,000,000 fine. Sentencing for McCormick has yet to be scheduled.

Court documents shared an informant notified law enforcement in 2020 of McCormick’s drug distribution in Berrien County. The informant shared McCormick was selling drugs that were regularly received in the U.S. Mail.

Evidence presented in the trial shared an event on May 7, 2020 where the informant picked up a suspected package from the post office before picking up McCormick.

He was later arrested in possession of 217 grams of methamphetamine discovered in the mailed package.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary expressed gratitude to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office’s for their work on the case in a news release.

“Darren McCormick’s attempt to receive a significant quantity of methamphetamine through the mail and distribute it into a South Georgia community has been prevented thanks to the efforts of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Repeat drug traffickers who push the deadliest narcotics will be held accountable in the Middle District of Georgia.”