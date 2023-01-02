LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police responded to a call in reference to a kidnapping on Sunday, January 1.

Police made contact with Kaniya Cheeks in a shopping plaza and it was determined during their investigation that Korin Cox had intentionally snatched Cheeks cellphone and thrown it on the ground.

Cox then allegedly took Cheeks’ 8-month-old child and her vehicle.

The child was later found unharmed and returned to Cheeks, along with her vehicle.

Warrants were issued for Cox for Kidnapping, Robbery by Sudden Snatching, Theft (Auto), and Criminal Damage 2nd Degree.

If anyone has any information about this incident or Cox’s whereabouts, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.