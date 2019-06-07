Georgia-Pacific to close particleboard plant in Monroe County

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Paper company Georgia-Pacific announced Tuesday, June 4, that it will close two particleboard facilities in the Southeast. This includes the facility in Monroeville, Ala., closing in the coming months.

In addition, the company will close the facility in Hope, Ark., and will not rebuild its Thomson, Ga., facility, which experienced a catastrophic fire last week.

According to a press release on the company website, approximately 100 employees at each facility will be impacted.