Georgia man arrested in Mississippi, charged with false bomb report

BILOXI, Miss. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been arrested on felony charges in Mississippi. According to a news release from the Biloxi Police Department, Marcus Tyrone Geddis was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, following an investigation into a bomb threat at a Walmart.

According to police, on Oct. 19, 2021, a threat was made by telephone the Walmart on the 2600 block of CT Switzer Drive in Biloxi.

Police say the caller, now identified as Geddis, called the business and said there was a bomb in the dressing room. Police were called and responded to the scene. It was determined there was no bomb.

Geddis has been booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.