COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent in Columbus turned himself into authorities on Wednesday, according to the agency.

According to the FBI, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown turned himself into the agents at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. He reportedly felt pressure from the multi-day manhunt.

There was also a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the new release there is no indication he ever left Columbus between the July 28 incident and the time he turned himself in.