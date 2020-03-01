Small family dog survives being shot in home invasion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – A dog is recovering after she went after a pair of robbers who broke into an Atlanta area home and threatened to shoot a young girl.

Deon Ewing says just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, her young niece was home alone with Starla, Ewing’s 2-year-old dog. Her niece got an alert on her phone that someone was approaching the front door.

Two men can be seen in doorbell video footage forcing their way into the home, kicking the door in.

Once inside, the men immediately fired two shots at Starla, shooting her in the leg. Ewing’s niece ran through the garage to escape. As she was running out, the man with the gun asked the other man if he wanted him to shoot her. Luckily, the men did not shoot.

“They were chasing her out, and the dog was chasing behind them,” Ewing said. “Even after being shot.”

The two men jumped in a car and sped away. Police are investigating and asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Starla is expected to make a full recovery.

