Georgia coroner: 2 homeless men froze to death on Christmas

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia coroner says two homeless men froze to death on Christmas Day.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells news outlets that 61-year-old Larry Howard and 63-year-old Manuel Foster both died in Macon.

He says Howard’s body was found in an abandoned apartment and Foster’s under an Interstate 75 overpass.

Jones says both died of hypothermia.

He tells WGXA-TV it’s been five or six years since the last such death.

Men’s shelter director Charles Pope tells WMAZ-TV that coronavirus pandemic guidelines have forced the Salvation Army to turn away homeless people.

He says the shelter normally can provide about 120 beds.

