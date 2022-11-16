LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A city council member of Lumpkin, Georgia, is facing charges relating to impersonation of a police officer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI began investigating this case on Sept. 30 at the Lumpkin Police Department’s request.

Lumpkin City Council Member Nikita Seay was arrested on Oct. 28 after a near month-long investigation determined he impersonated a police officer to conduct a traffic stop that involved three victims.

Seay is charged with three counts of impersonation of a public officer, false imprisonment, three counts of stalking and violation of oath by a public officer.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI’s Americus Office at (229) 931-2439. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-8477 or submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.