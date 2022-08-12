COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man is behind bars, charged in connection with the death of his newborn baby. Delonta Williams, 22, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on July 28, 2022. He faces a charge of first-degree child cruelty.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the day before his arrest, Williams’ four-week-old son, Kentrell Leonard, was admitted to the hospital with several injuries.

According to the coroner’s report, the infant suffered multiple fractures and bruising, as well as two head injuries. He remained in the hospital until Tuesday afternoon, when he was pronounced dead. The child’s death has been ruled a homicide.

No further charges have been confirmed in this case. Stay with WRBL on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.