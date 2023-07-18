COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus attorney has been disbarred by the state Supreme Court for three matters, including taking money from a client’s bank account while the client was incarcerated.

The court’s decision to take the law license of Keith Chance Hardy came late last week. Hardy’s misconduct was outlined in a 19-page order by the high court.

Hardy has been practicing law since 2014, including stints with the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office, hired by former DA Mark Jones and the Chattahoochee Circuit Public Defender’s Office. He was terminated by DA Stacey Jackson after Jackson was appointed to the job in the wake of Jones’ November 2021 conviction on public corruption charges.

The recommendation for disbarment for Hardy was made by special master, Delia Tedder Crouch.

“The record shows that the State Bar filed the formal complaint on September 23, 2022, and had it personally served on Hardy on November 20, 2022,” the order states. “Hardy failed to file an answer or request an extension of time within 30 days. So, in January 2023, the Bar filed a motion seeking to find Hardy in default. Hardy failed to respond to the motion, and in March 2023, the special master issued her report and recommendation, finding that, because Hardy was in default, the facts alleged, and violations charged in the formal complaint were deemed admitted.”

Here are the special master’s and court’s findings:

— Hardy was appointed as a “conflict defender” to represent a client who was charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and other charges, according to the findings.

The order reads:

“On or about September 5, 2019, Hardy had his first meeting with the client and told her that he believed he could get a bond on her charges, but that she would need money to pay the bondsman. When the client advised that she had some money but did not know how to access it from jail, Hardy offered to access the client’s bank account for her. The client provided Hardy with the information necessary to access her bank account after Hardy allowed her to use his computer to digitally transfer $21,600 from her savings account to her checking account.

“The court did not immediately grant bond, but Hardy began taking money out of the client’s account and, by December 10, 2019, Hardy had initiated six withdrawals or transfers from his client’s account, taking a total of $20,000 and incurring $120 in wire transfer fees. In addition, the client had specifically authorized Hardy to receive the property she had in her possession when she was arrested, which included approximately $3,500 worth of jewelry. Although the client directed Hardy to turn the jewelry and other items over to her family, he instead kept the jewelry and other items.”

The family eventually hired another attorney. Her family had to put up the money for her bond to be released from jail.

“The client reported Hardy’s thefts to the State Bar, but she was fearful to report them to the local police and district attorney because of Hardy’s connections to local law enforcement and because the local district attorney was still prosecuting her,” the report stated.

Hardy has made no attempt to refund the stolen funds to the client, who ultimately filed a grievance with the Bar in November 2021, according to the report.

— “Hardy admitted that in 2020 a client paid him $1,500 for representation in a case in which the client had been charged with a criminal misdemeanor, and Hardy told the client that he would waive arraignment without the client needing to appear,” the report states. “The arraignment was rescheduled multiple times, but Hardy failed to inform the client about the progress of the case or to respond to the client’s repeated inquiries as to the status of, or upcoming hearings in the case.

“At the arraignment, Hardy failed to appear or advise the client that he needed to appear, and, as a result, the court forfeited the client’s bond and issued a bench warrant for the client’s arrest. Afterwards, the client emailed Hardy, terminating the representation and demanding the return of his client file and a full refund. Hardy did not respond, and, on October 4, 2021, the client filed a grievance with the Bar. Hardy never responded to the grievance or to the Bar’s Notice of Investigation despite being given multiple opportunities to do so by the Bar.”

— The final complaint comes after Hardy was hired to represent a woman in a suit to recover for injuries she suffered in an automobile accident on August 24, 2017.

Over the next two years, Hardy failed to adequately communicate with her, according to the report. The client had made a number of unsuccessful attempts to reach Hardy.

“The client heard nothing more about her case until November 4, 2019, when she received a letter from an insurance company informing her that the case had been settled on October 10, 2019. The client immediately tried to contact Hardy, who responded the following day, telling her (falsely) that the insurance company had only provided a “proposed release draft and dismissal” and advising her that, if she was willing to accept between $7,000 and $10,000 for her case, she could have a check in days.”

The client then contacted the insurance company herself and learned that Hardy had already received and negotiated a check, which had been made payable to both her and Hardy, for a total settlement of $15,000, according to the order.

The client did not authorize Hardy to sign her name or to otherwise negotiate the check, according to the order. The client continued trying to contact Hardy, sending an email threatening to have the check tracked and investigated for forgery and to contact the district attorney’s office about Hardy negotiating the check and retaining the proceeds.