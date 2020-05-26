Georgia Aquarium says beluga whale born earlier in May

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has announced the birth of its newest beluga whale.

Staff at the aquarium say the calf was born on Sunday, May 17 to its mother, 20-year-old Whisper.

At birth, the newborn weighed 174 pounds and measured 5 feet and 4 inches long.

After a long labor, mother and calf are resting and bonding away from other beluga whales, according to the aquarium.

Georgia Aquarium staff are keeping close watch over the pair.

The typical gestation period for beluga whales is 15 to 16 months.

Births most frequently occur in late spring or early summer.

The Georgia Aquarium remains closed to the public to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.