George County SO: Lucedale man arrested after chase and crash with law enforcement

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Lucedale man, who had multiple warrants out for him, was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase through the Barton Community of George County Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, deputies from the George County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Jeremiah Linn Howell. The post says Howell kept driving and eventually collided with one of the law enforcement vehicles that was chasing him.

Jeremiah Linn Howell, 44, was wanted by JCSO and the Mississippi Department of Corrections on multiple felony warrants and on a probation violation. Howell was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility on: