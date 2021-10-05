George County Sheriff’s Office warns against providing alcohol to minors during Homecoming festivities

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for parents who provide alcohol to minors during Homecoming festivities: Being the “cool mom/dad” could lead to some “cool” jail time and/or fines.

Mississippi’s “Social Host” law makes it a criminal offense for any adult to knowingly allow underage people to drink alcohol on their property, and according to the law, every minor found to be in possession while on the property or in the property owner’s care is considered a separate incident. A violation of the “Social Host” law is a misdemeanor offense and punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or spend up to six months in jail.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, aside from the financial impact of fines and court fees, social hosting leads to intoxicated teens drinking and driving, fighting and potentially injuring or killing themselves or someone else.

The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they have information concerning this type of situation or if they suspect their child has been involved in underage drinking, call 601-947-4811.

Across the state line in Brewton, Ala., police are seeing some reckless behavior as T.R. Miller High School kicks off their homecoming week. Brewton Police have reported unsafe situations with paintball and airsoft guns and reckless driving.

“Nobody loves the traditions we hold dear more than BPD and TRM Homecoming is a highlight every year,” police posted to Facebook Monday. “Help us out by keeping everyone safe, enjoying a great TRM Homecoming week 2021! BPD will be rolling with the tigers!”