George County Sheriff’s Office searching for Gautier man suspected of stealing vehicle

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

On July 1, GCSO deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Weeks Road in the Ward Community of George County. The suspect in the theft was determined to be Nickie Timothy-James Fielder, 29, of Gautier, Miss. Fielder is charged with one count of Motor Vehicle Theft and may be in the Gautier or D’Iberville area.

Fielder is described as a white male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have contact with him or have information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement. The vehicle was recovered in a separate jurisdiction shortly after the theft.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by the internet at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website at www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

