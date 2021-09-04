George County Sheriff’s Office collecting supplies for Ida victims in Louisiana

LUCEDEALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Coastal Communities are working to try and meet the needs of people still struggling in Louisana following hurricane Ida. Members of the George County sheriff’s office are trying to help days after tragedy struck close to home.

They were on the air Saturday morning. George County Sheriff Keith Havard and WRBE morning show host and GM Danny Sommers were trying to drum up support for their supply drive of Ida victims. They’re focusing on areas outside of NOLA.

“We’re going to Houma, La Place, Raceland, people with family over there, there’s no sign of any help over there, none,” said WRBE Radio’s Danny Sommers. Ida is a strong reminder that the suffering that’s happening in Louisiana could just as easily happen in George County.

“Because it’s just a matter of time before it happens to us, and when we get hit by a hurricane they’re here for us as well,” said George County Sheriff Keith Havard. Just barely five miles away from this live remote, the site of Highway 26 has become an object of somber curiosity. Heavy rain from Ida washed away part of the road, digging a hole that swallowed passing cars, killed two people, and injured others. It’s a physical reminder of a storm that’s impacted so many others just across the state line.

“This is a very tight community around here, we’ll hold hands, feud later but you’re going to find a lot of love in a small town,” said Sommers. The supply drive continues until they have a trailer full of stuff to take.