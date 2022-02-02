BARTON, Ala. (WKRG) — George County Sheriff’s Office went to Facebook to ask for help looking for a suspect in a robbery. The Circle M Quick Stop in Barton was robbed Tuesday night.

GCSO says the robbery took place around 5 p.m. when a customer entered the store and attempted to make a purchase using a large bill. The customer asked the clerk to make change for another large bill.

According to GCSO when the clerk was attempting to count the change the customer took the money from her hand and left, apparently taking the large bills he was using to make the purchase too.

Approximately $200 was taken from the store during the incident.

GCSO says the individual is a 6′ to 6’2″ weighing about 200 pounds, who may be in his late 40s early 50s with a bald head and glasses. He is supposedly driving a van, possibly a silver-colored KIA minivan.

If anyone has information or recognizes the individual to please call George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.