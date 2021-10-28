George County Sheriffs find drugs, guns during welfare check

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Oct. 27 after initially responding to a welfare call at 1229 Highway 98 in George County.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Dewayne Crawley, 44 after finding illegal narcotics, stolen property and three firearms at his residence, according to a news release from the George County Sheriff’s Office.

Crawley is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Crawley’s bond was set for $15,000 for each felony charge and $1,000 for the misdemeanor, according to the release.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.