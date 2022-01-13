George County Schools go virtual, staff out sick with COVID-19

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Public schools in George County told students to stay home Jan. 14 due to COVID-19 cases among employees. Those students will attend virtual classes, according to a news release from the school district.

Omicron is sweeping through George County, much like the rest of the state. In the span of three days, COVID-19 cases jumped from 5,737 to 8,356, according to a post from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

As of Jan. 13, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi stands at 625,338 with 10,606 deaths, 17 of which were counted in the past five days.

With the new uptick in cases, many teachers and staff have caught the virus. The county doesn’t have enough staff to run George County schools for the next couple of days.

School district officials are hoping that the five-day break will give staff enough time to quarantine and return to work. Students will stay home Friday, Jan. 14 and learn virtually at home. Students will then return Jan. 18, the day after Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, according to a news release from the George County School District.

If you have any questions, the George County School District asks that you contact your local schools.