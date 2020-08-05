George County School District delays start date to Aug. 17

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — In response to Governor Tate Reeves Executive Order, the George County School District has delayed the start date for students to Aug. 17.

Below is the adjusted reopening of school dates for staff and students.

STAFF

Thursday, August 6 through Friday, August 7 – School Staff reports to school as regularly scheduled

Monday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 11 – School Staff reports to school as regularly scheduled

Wednesday, August 12 through Friday, August 14 – School Staff will not report to work

STUDENTS

All Students Grades Pre-k through 12

Monday, August 17 – Traditional students whose last names begin with A – I.

All distance learners daily instruction will begin.

Tuesday, August 18 – Traditional students whose last names begin with J-Z

Grades Pre-K through 8th

Wednesday, August 19 – All traditional students begin daily attendance

Grades 9 – 12 only

Wednesday, August 19 – Traditional students whose last names start with A-I (Maroon Day)

Thursday, August 20 – Traditional students whose last names start with J-Z (Gold Day)

Friday, August 21 – Traditional students whose last names start with A-I (Maroon Day) – Fridays will alternate between Maroon and Gold for subsequent weeks.

MASKS

The Governor’s Executive Order No. 1516 that was signed on August 4, 2020, requires that every person in Mississippi wear a face covering, covering the nose and mouth, while inside a business, school or other building space open to the public. At this time the George County School District will require that all students and staff wear a mask while in school buildings as described in Executive Order No. 1516.

Distance Learning application deadline has been extended to Thursday, August 6, 2020. Applications should be submitted to your local school.

Visit www.gcsd.us for information pertaining to all official updates, frequently asked questions, distance learning requirements, and procedural documents surrounding the reopening of schools.

LATEST STORIES