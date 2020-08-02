George County School District adjusts mask guidelines

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WDSU/CNN/BIKER DAD/WKRG) -- Riding a motorcycle these days is already dangerous. We put our lives in jeopardy every time we throw a leg over the seat and hit the starter. But it was not a distracted driver or debris in the road that led to the death of a biker outside New Orleans Friday. Now deputies have a motorcycle murder mystery on their hands.

It played out on a highway in the Jefferson Parish town of Bridge City. Deputies got the call around 3 in the afternoon, a shooting call. When they got to the scene on the Westbank Expressway they found a man dead, shot several times.