George County School District adjusts mask guidelines

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County School District has adjusted the mask policy guideline a day before the new school year.
The guidelines are as follows:
- All students who ride a bus MUST wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering while on the bus.
- All students and staff will be required to wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering at certain times, such as
during traveling transitions in school – examples of this would include traveling during class changes, traveling to
and from the cafeteria as well as traveling in and out of buildings.
- Students will be required to wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering in other situations at the discretion of
the principal.
- Teachers have the complete authority to require students to wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering in
their classrooms. The local school and the school district will support the teacher’s request.
- Students will not be required to wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering for outdoor activities such as
recess and PE.
