George County School District adjusts mask guidelines

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County School District has adjusted the mask policy guideline a day before the new school year.

The guidelines are as follows:

  1. All students who ride a bus MUST wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering while on the bus.
  2. All students and staff will be required to wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering at certain times, such as
    during traveling transitions in school – examples of this would include traveling during class changes, traveling to
    and from the cafeteria as well as traveling in and out of buildings.
  3. Students will be required to wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering in other situations at the discretion of
    the principal.
  4. Teachers have the complete authority to require students to wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering in
    their classrooms. The local school and the school district will support the teacher’s request.
  5. Students will not be required to wear a mask, shield or appropriate face covering for outdoor activities such as
    recess and PE.

