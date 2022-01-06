George County man charged after allegedly stealing catalytic convertors from school buses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A George County man was arrested after he allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles owned by the George County School District.
Elijah Murrah was charged on Jan. 6 with stealing school district property after he allegedly sawed-off catalytic converters from the county’s school buses. Murrah would then sell the stolen catalytic convertors, according to a post from the George County School District.
Murrah may face up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines if he is convicted on the grand larceny charge, according to the release.
State Auditor Shad White released a statement about Murrah’s arrest:
“Theft of property from public school children cannot be tolerated. If you know of any other theft of any property from school districts, please contact my office. We will keep your identity confidential.”State Auditor Shad White