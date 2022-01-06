George County man charged after allegedly stealing catalytic convertors from school buses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A George County man was arrested after he allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles owned by the George County School District.

Elijah Murrah was charged on Jan. 6 with stealing school district property after he allegedly sawed-off catalytic converters from the county’s school buses. Murrah would then sell the stolen catalytic convertors, according to a post from the George County School District.

Murrah may face up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines if he is convicted on the grand larceny charge, according to the release.

State Auditor Shad White released a statement about Murrah’s arrest: