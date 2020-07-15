George County deputies searching for burglary suspect

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the 1100 block of Kit Maples Road in the Broome Community of George County, Miss.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, GCSO deputies responded to the residence and discovered an unknown individual had made entry into the unoccupied dwelling. After further investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Nicholas Lynn Harper, 36, of Lucedale, Miss.

Harper is described as a white male, about 5-feet-11-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and may have a scar on the back of his head. Harper was last seen in the Vestry Road area of Jackson County, Miss. He is charged in George County with one count of Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling, and there is a warrant for his arrest.

If you contact Harper or have information on his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.