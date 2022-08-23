GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Voters in George County’s second district will elect a new school board representative in November.

School board member Jake Green will finish out the current term but not seek re-election, citing health issues and scheduling conflicts. He was first appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board in July 2020 and elected to keep the post the following November.

District Two includes the Agricola, Howell, Movella and Pine Level communities in George County. The newly elected member will be expected to take office in January and serve a six-year term.

Candidates have 17 days to file with the circuit clerk to get their names on the ballot.

To qualify, Mississippi’s Secretary of State says a candidate must:

Have earned a high school diploma or equivalent

File a Qualifying Statement of Intent with the circuit clerk.

Receive at least 50 signatures from registered voters in the district and submit to the circuit clerk by Friday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

File Campaign Finance Disclosure Reports and submit to the circuit clerk by Friday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

File a Statement of Economic Interest with the state ethics commission within 15 days of qualifying as a candidate

Candidates may not have ever been convicted of a felony, bribery, perjury or other crime that can carry a one-year or longer prison sentence.

After election, the board member must attend training by the state school boards association within six months of his selection. They must also complete a continuing education course every year.

School board positions are nonpartisan. District one will also be on the ballot. One candidate has filed so far in either race- Maria Clanton in District Two, according to Circuit Clerk Chad Welford.

The circuit clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the county courthouse at 355 Cox St, Lucedale. The office phone number is 601-947-4881.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.