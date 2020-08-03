GCSO: Bank robbery in Lucedale

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — George County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a bank robbery occurred in Lucedale on Aug. 3. GCSO says the robbery happened at Singing River Federal Credit Union.

The suspect approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and minutes later left with an undisclosed amount of money and in a blue Ford Escape. The tag and year of the vehicle are unknown.

GCSO says it is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information is encouraged to contact them at 601-947-4811.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories