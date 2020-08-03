GCSO: Bank robbery in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — George County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a bank robbery occurred in Lucedale on Aug. 3. GCSO says the robbery happened at Singing River Federal Credit Union.

The suspect approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and minutes later left with an undisclosed amount of money and in a blue Ford Escape. The tag and year of the vehicle are unknown.

GCSO says it is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information is encouraged to contact them at 601-947-4811.

