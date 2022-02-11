VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 13, and sports fans are already waging who will win the game.

The Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg will host its own part for the game at “The End Zone.” If you can’t join the party in person, there are some ways to take part in the bets.

Sportsbooks manager Keith Hardy said gamblers can place bets ahead of the Super Bowl, either in-person or on the phone. If you use your phone, you can scan a QR code at a casino kiosk and make additional bets.

Hardy said a majority of sports betters are emotionally invested in the game and have a strategy to win. He said the rush comes when placing your wage during the game.

“Well, one option that we have that’s really popular is in-play betting, live betting. After the games already started, you can still come down and make a wager on who’s going to win or what the scores going to be, or whose going to be the next person to score,” Hardy explained.

If you win, you will have a year to cash in your ticket.