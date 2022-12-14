WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, several parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss were affected by tornado storms and received damages that are hard to process. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.

Shelter provided in Farmerville

Shortly after the storms left Union Parish, shelter was provided for residents at the Willie Davis Jr. Recreational Center located at 116 Cox Ferry Road in Farmerville, La. The center had emergency beds, MRE’s, water and other resources available for residents in need.

On December 14, 2022, the Town of Farmerville released a statement in regard to the tornado storm and the damages it caused in the town.

Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this devastating tornado. Thank you for all the overwhelming calls and support we have received. So many of you have offered your support and asked how you can help. At the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation center, 116 Cox Ferry Rd, we are accepting donations of non-perishable items and clothing to put together food and clothing boxes. They are also accepting toiletries and hygiene items to include. Any large donations such as furniture and appliances, can be dropped off at the Gym at 606 Bernice St, Farmerville. For monetary donations, an account has been set up at Marion State Bank, #1234250. Please consider donating financially so items and services can be met as they arise. If you or your church/organization would like to set up a time to help with meal preparation, please contact Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center at 318-368-3729 or the Mayor’s Office at 318-368-9242 to schedule a time. Town of Farmerville

To view donation drop-off sites for residents in need, view the table below.

Venue Address Willis Knighten Cardiology Clinic 2313 Commons Court, Suite 5,

Ruston, La. Benoit Ford North 206 S. Main St,

Farmerville, La. Union Parish Library 202 W. Jackson St,

Farmerville, La.