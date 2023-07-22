GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — The small town of Grove Hill is especially quiet this weekend to honor a police officer who passed away earlier this month. Officer Lewis King will be laid to rest Saturday. A public service will be held from 9:30 am – 11 am at Clarke County High School’s auditorium located at 151 South Church Street in Grove Hill.

King died after suffering a stroke recently. He spent much time serving his community at Clarke County High School. He was a school resource officer but was more than that to students and faculty. Those who knew him best tell us he was always helping with various tasks on campus, aside from his regular duties. Lewis was a reserve officer for Grove Hill Police Department.