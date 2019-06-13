Funeral arrangements set for Monroe County deputy

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Monroe County deputy who was killed in a car accident while on duty.

A visitation for Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey will be Friday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Banks Memorial Funeral Home at 1565 Highway 84 West in Monroeville.

Services will be held Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church at 324 Pineville Road in Monroeville. Graveside service will be held at Anitoch Baptist Church at 2168 County Road 42 in Peterman.

Dailey was killed in a crash while responding to a burglary in progress.

