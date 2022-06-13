GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man wanted for child sex abuse charges was found in George County Sunday night.

George Michael Nash Sr. was taken into custody Sunday, June 12 at a home off Old Mobile Highway in George County. Nash was wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for child sex abuse charges including Offenses Affecting Children:

Gratification of Lust

Touching Child or Menatllay Incapacitated/Physically Helpless Person

Nash was known to be living in the Lucedale area. George County deputies found him at a home in the Rockey Creek Community and taken to Jackson County. Currently, Nash is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office.