Friday is the last day candidates can file qualifying papers in Mississippi

State / Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Today is the last day to file to run for Mississippi’s U.S. House and Senate seats.

Congressman Steven Palazzo will face at least three challengers in the Republican primary this year.

Palazzo will be up against business owner Carl Boyanton, Biloxi City Council member Robert Deming and Congressman Trent Kelly’s former staff member, Samuel Hickman.

All four candidates filed qualifying papers this week in the state’s 4th Congressional District.

The primary election will be held on March 10th.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories