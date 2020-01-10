JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Today is the last day to file to run for Mississippi’s U.S. House and Senate seats.
Congressman Steven Palazzo will face at least three challengers in the Republican primary this year.
Palazzo will be up against business owner Carl Boyanton, Biloxi City Council member Robert Deming and Congressman Trent Kelly’s former staff member, Samuel Hickman.
All four candidates filed qualifying papers this week in the state’s 4th Congressional District.
The primary election will be held on March 10th.
LATEST STORIES:
- Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Bayshore Blvd crash had BAC of .234, police say
- Mother dies months after daughter killed in house by officer
- Woman punched boyfriend in the face twice for leaving her dog in the rain, sheriff’s officials say
- Friday is the last day candidates can file qualifying papers in Mississippi
- Lockdown lifted at MacDill Air Force Base, no active shooter on base