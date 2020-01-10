Friday is the last day candidates can file qualifying papers in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Today is the last day to file to run for Mississippi’s U.S. House and Senate seats.

Congressman Steven Palazzo will face at least three challengers in the Republican primary this year.

Palazzo will be up against business owner Carl Boyanton, Biloxi City Council member Robert Deming and Congressman Trent Kelly’s former staff member, Samuel Hickman.

All four candidates filed qualifying papers this week in the state’s 4th Congressional District.

The primary election will be held on March 10th.

LATEST STORIES: