NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The French Quarter Festival is celebrating four decades of food, music, and fun in the heart of New Orleans in 2023. As the countdown to the FQF's 40th anniversary weekend (April 13-16) continues, event officials have unveiled what hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors alike can expect this year.
Special Events and Extras
- French Quarter Festival Second-Line Kickoff Parade — Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. The parade departs from the 200 block of Bourbon Street and makes its way to Jackson Square.
- A visual arts and culture showcase presented by JAMNOLA
- Stay tuned for details on the 2023 festival art installation with a special nod to FQF’s 40th
- anniversary
For the Kids
- The Chevron Children’s STEM Zone will return to entertain and educate people of all ages
- Saturday and Sunday
- Dance to the beat with the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park Kids Stage on Saturday and Sunday
- Ernie’s Schoolhouse Stage located at the Homer A. Plessy Community School features an array of up-and-coming musicians of middle and high school age from independent programs and school-associated ensembles
- Free dance lessons sponsored by the French Market Corporation will occur at both the Chevron Stage and the French Market Traditional Jazz Stage throughout the festival
Food Vendors
Riverfront — Canal Plaza
- Ajun Cajun
- Goodfellas Seafood & Po-boys
- Observatory Eleven
- Original New Orleans Po-boys
- Praline Connection
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
JAX Lot
- Court of Two Sisters
- Jack Dempsey
- Koz’s
- Lasyones
- Miss Linda The Yakamein Lady
- Parish Seafood
- Southerns
- The Bower
- Theaudric’s Real Cleaver Cuisine
- Voleo’s Seafood
- WWOZ Mango Freeze
Jackson Square
- Armantine Seafood and Spirits
- Boulevard
- Broussard’s
- Crabby Jacks
- Dickie Brennan’s
- Galatoire’s Restaurant
- Jacques-Imo’s
- Landry’s Seafood
- Mrs. Wheat’s Pies
- Patton’s
- Quintin’s Ice Cream
- Tujague’s
- Vaucresson Sausage Co.
Riverfront – Kohlmeyer Lawn
- Cafe Dauphine
- Cottage Catering
- Loretta’s Authentic Pralines
- Love at First Bite
- Rib Room
- Walker’s Southern Style BBQ
Riverfront – Palm Lawn
- 14 Parishes
- Desire Oyster Bar
- House of Blues
- Morrow’s
- Mrs. Wheat’s Pies
- Pat O’s
- Plum Street Snoballs
- Restaurant R’evolution
- TJ Gourmet
- Tropical Isle
New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint
- Addis Nola
- Cochon King BBQ
- Cocoa and Cream Catering
- Dittos Did Dat
- Louisiana Fish Fry
- Ma Mommas House
Music
THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2023
Headliners: Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans, Ani DiFranco, Louisiana’s LeRoux
- Babineaux Sisters Band
- Bag of Donuts
- Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band
- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
- Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
- Ernie Vincent
- Gerard Delafose and The Zydeco Gators*
- Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans
- Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound
- Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes
- Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
- Louisiana’s LeRoux
- Mahogany Brass Band
- Mem Shannon & The Membership
- Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show
- Poisson Rouge*
- Preservation Brass
- Roderick Paulin (REV) and The Congregation*
- Slugger*
- Susan Cowsill
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- The Iguanas
- The Lilli Lewis Project
- Tuba Skinny
FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023
Headliners: Samantha Fish*, The Soul Rebels ft. Big Freedia*, Erica Falls
- Alex McMurray and his Band
- Amanda Shaw
- Antoine Deil & New Orleans Misfit Power Band
- Beau Bayou and the Sabine Connection*
- Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men
- Bon Bon Vivant
- Bonerama
- Debauche
- Dee 1
- DeJan’s Olympia Brass Band
- Duane Bortles Band
- Ecirb Müller’s Twisted Dixie
- Eric Johanson
- Erica Falls
- Flagboy Giz and The Wild Tchoupitoulas*
- Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue
- George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners
- Giantfunk w/Gerald French
- Higher Heights Reggae Band
- Ingrid Lucia
- James Andrews
- Jamey St Pierre and THC
- Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys
- John Boutté
- Kings of Brass*
- LeTrainiump*
- Louis Ford & His New Orleans Flairs
- Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters
- Mid City Aces
- Muévelo
- Palmetto Bug Stompers
- Panorama Jazz Band
- Rachel Fleetwood & Perfect Love Band*
- Raw Deal*
- Red Hot Brass Band
- Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds
- Samantha Fish*
- Secret Six Jazz Band
- Slow Motion Riders
- Solid Harmony-Tribute to Topsy Chapman
- Sporty’s Brass Band
- Sweet Crude
- T Marie and Bayou Juju*
- The Jake Landry Band
- The New Orleans Catahoulas
- The Revealers
- The Soul Rebels ft. Big Freedia*
- The Wolfe Johns Blues Band
- Tom Saunders and the HOTCATS
- Tommy McLain and C.C. Adcock
- Treme Brass Band
- Troy Sawyer and the Elementz
- Water Seed
SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023
Headliners: Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles, Rebirth Brass Band, Flow Tribe
- 79rs Gang
- Anna Laura Quinn*
- Andrew Duhon Trio
- Astral Project
- Audubon Charter Middle School Choir led by Davis Rogan
- Banu Gibson
- Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles
- Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
- Charmaine Neville
- Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
- Chucky C & Band
- Dinosaurchestra
- Don Vappie & Banjo a la Créole
- Flow Tribe
- Fritzel’s All Star Band
- Ghaila Volt
- Helen Gillet & Wazozo
- Jason Neville FunkySoul Band*
- Joe Krown
- John “Papa” Gros
- Johnny J and the Hitmen
- Joy Clark
- Julian Primeaux
- Khris Royal
- Kid Simmons Jazz Band
- Kristen Diable
- Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience
- Leroy Jones’ Original Hurricane Brass Band
- Leslie Cooper and Music Street
- Lisa Amos
- Little Freddie King
- Lynn Drury
- Marc Stone
- Mark Braud’s New Orleans Jazz Giants
- Mark Brooks
- Marty Peters and the Party Meters
- Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns
- Michael Doucet & Lâcher Prise
- Miss Sophie Lee
- Mizik Minokan: A Tribute to Damas “Fanfan” Louis
- New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- NPS African Drum & Dance Program ft Wowo Souakoli & Sidiki Conde
- NPS Arrowhead Jazz Band
- Onward Brass Band
- Papo y Son Mandao
- Patrice Fisher and Arpa
- Quiana Lynell
- R Project Brass Band
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Rosie Ledet & the Zydeco Playboys
- Seguenon Kone featuring Ivorie Spectacle
- Shake Em’ Up Jazz Band
- Shamarr Allen
- Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band
- Shawana Rice
- Slangston Hughes and the Rimless Bentley*
- Songs for Jr Rangers with Richard Scott
- Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band
- Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
- The Dixie Cups
- The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
- The Original Pinettes Brass Band
- The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr
- Tim Laughlin
- Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band
- Viva La Música Kids
- Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
- Waylon Thibodeaux Band
- Zita*
SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Headliners: Tank and the Bangas, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters
- 21st Century Brass
- A.C.E. (Anderson, Chute, Easley)
- And Then Came Humans
- Andy J Forest Band
- Bamboula 2000
- Bucktown All-Stars
- Cary Hudson featuring Katrina Miller & Anna Hudson
- Cha Wa
- Charlie Gabriel*
- Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders
- Creole String Beans
- Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson
- Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band
- David Bandrowski & the Rhumba Defense*
- Dr. Sick and the Late Greats
- Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
- Edna Karr
- Ever More Nest
- George W. Carver
- Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras
- Gumbeaux Juice
- Halloran & The Tropicales
- Happy Talk Band
- Honey Island Swamp Band
- Hot Club of New Orleans
- Iceman Special
- James Rivers Movement
- Jamil Sharif
- Jena McSwain Jazz Band
- Jeremy Davenport
- John Mooney
- Johnette Downing – Louisiana Roots Music for Children
- Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
- Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
- Kelly Love Jones
- La Petite Mort
- Lena Prima
- Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest
- Los Güiros*
- Los Niños Garínagu: Manteniendo Nuestras Raíces // Garínagu Children: Preserving our Roots
- and Culture
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
- Maggie Koerner
- Marina Orchestra*
- Maude Caillat
- Mikhala “Jazz Muffin” Iversen
- Minus the Saint
- Nana Sula & Asase Yaa’s Songs
- On the Levee Jazz Band
- Paulin Brothers Jazz Band
- Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band
- Red Wolf Brass Band
- Rhodes Spedale Tribute ft. Live Jazz Group
- Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters
- Rory Danger and the Danger Dangers
- Sierra Green
- Songs for Jr Rangers with Sam Kuslan
- Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators
- Storyville Stompers Brass Band
- Tank and the Bangas
- The New Orleans Swinging Gypsies
- The NOCCA Jazz Ensemble
- The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band
- The Pfister Sisters
- The Song Dogs
- Tiffany Pollack & Co.
- Tiny Dinosaur
- Tonya Boyd-Cannon
- Tyron Benoit Band
- Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans
- We are Trained Professional
*Festival Debut