Former Surgeon General, Mobile County Sheriff added to AL Gambling Study Group

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At least three of the members of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s new group to study gambling policy will be from southwest Alabama. According to a news release former Surgeon General Regina Benjamin, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and former Alabama Insurance Commissioner Walter Bell were named to the governor’s study group on gambling policy Friday.

According to a news release: “The Study Group is tasked with gathering detailed information to allow the governor, the Legislature, and the citizens of our state to make an informed decision on gaming expansion in Alabama.” Gaming is one of the top issues for the legislature this session as the Poarch Band of Creek Indians is once again offering a compact with the state on the issue. There may be more momentum on a lottery vote in this legislative session as well. The study group is tasked with issuing its recommendations by the end of 2020.