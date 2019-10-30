(CNN) — Former President jimmy carter will teach Sunday school this weekend at a Georgia church despite a recent fall.
Maranatha Baptist Church said in a Facebook post that carter “Changed his mind” and is now feeling up to it.
Carter skipped out last weekend after suffering a minor pelvic fracture following a fall at his home.
That was the second time this month he fell in his home and had to be hospitalized.
The 95-year-old is the oldest living president and a survivor of brain and liver cancer.
LATEST STORIES:
- Former Pres. Jimmy Carter will teach Sunday school in Georgia, 13 days after fall
- Former University of Alabama basketball player arrested in Tenn. human trafficking operation
- John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to remake ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’
- Amazon offering free grocery delivery for Prime members
- Normal operations resume at Radford University after alert for shots fired near campus