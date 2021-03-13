Former poet laureate to receive Mississippi humanities award

FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2012 file photo, U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey speaks about her resistance to poetry as a young girl and now wanting to develop a national discussion on poetry and its relevance to society and place at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss. Former Mississippi and U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey and others will be honored with Mississippi Humanities Council awards, with a ceremony being held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Public Humanities Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. March 26 on the Humanities Council’s Facebook and YouTube channels. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former state and national poet laureate Natasha Trethewey is among those being honored by the Mississippi Humanities Council.

An awards ceremony is being held online March 26. Trethewey is a Gulfport native. She will receive the Cora Norman Award in recognition of her literary career. Trethewey is the author of five collections of poetry, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Native Guard.”

A Mississippi State University history professor, James Giesen, is being honored for his work with a Smithsonian Institution exhibit called “Waterways.” The Humanities Partner Award will go to the Mississippi Book Festival.