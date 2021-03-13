Former poet laureate to receive Mississippi humanities award

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former state and national poet laureate Natasha Trethewey is among those being honored by the Mississippi Humanities Council.
An awards ceremony is being held online March 26. Trethewey is a Gulfport native. She will receive the Cora Norman Award in recognition of her literary career. Trethewey is the author of five collections of poetry, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Native Guard.”
A Mississippi State University history professor, James Giesen, is being honored for his work with a Smithsonian Institution exhibit called “Waterways.” The Humanities Partner Award will go to the Mississippi Book Festival.