Former Pascagoula Mayor Matthew Avara dies at 55

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The man who guided the City of Pascagoula in the wake of Hurricane Katrina has died.

Former mayor Matthew Avara passed away Monday of natural causes.

He served two terms as Pascagoula councilman at large before being elected mayor just 6 weeks before Hurricane Katrina slammed into the coast.

Matthew Avara was only 55 years old.

