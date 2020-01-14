Former Ocean Springs, MS Mayor arrested on public drunk charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The former longtime Mayor of Ocean Springs, Mississippi was arrested Monday on a public drunk charge. The Jackson County jail log shows Connie Moran, 63, was arrested by the Ocean Springs Police Department. Public Drunk is a misdemeanor charge.

Moran, a Democrat, was first elected in 2005 and served as the Mayor of Ocean Springs for 12 years after winning two re-elections. She was defeated by Republican Shea Dobson in 2017.

Moran recently ran for Public Service Commissioner for Mississippi’s Southern District. She was defeated by Republican Dane Maxwell in November 2019.

At this point there are no details as to what led up to Moran’s arrest on Monday.

