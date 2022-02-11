LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The city of Lucedale is celebrating Arbor day planting a tree in memory of the city’s former mayor.

The city is honoring former Mayor and Alderman Andrew Brownell “A.B.” Brantley Sr. who passed away Jan. 25, 2022. Brantley served as the mayor of Lucedale from 1993 to 1997. Brantley also served in Ward 4 as Alderman for the city.

Brantley also served in the national guard, worked as real estate and insurance broker and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Lucedale.

The Tree City Committee will plant a camellia tree donated by Rocky Creek Nursery. The tree is also planted to commemorate the upcoming Arbor Day. The tree will be planted starting Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Lucedale Municipal Park.