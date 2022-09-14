UPDATE (09/12/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy Blake Bardwell pled guilty to two counts of Second-Degree Murder. In January 2022, Bardwell was indicted by the Ouachita Parish Grand Jury for the October 29, 2021, homicides that resulted in the murder of his wife and 8-month-old daughter.

Bardwell received two life sentences for the murders.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 31, 2021, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls from 26-year-old Blake Bardwell. Bardwell advised dispatchers to send help because a crime has occurred.

The second call came from Bardwell’s friend who told dispatchers that Bardwell told them that he had shot his wife and infant child. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Bardwell outside of the apartment complex.

As deputies entered the apartment, they discovered Bardwell’s wife and 8-moth-old daughter deceased and lying in a large pool of blood. There were apparent gunshot wounds observed by deputies. Bardwell admitted to deputies that he killed his wife and child.

Bardwell has been an employee at the Ouachita Correctional Center since 2019 and was arrested and booked at the facility on two counts of 2nd Degree Murder; he has since been fired.

Due to his association with OCC, Bardwell was later moved to another jail.