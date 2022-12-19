Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and wanted to speak with the manager.

According to the manager, Davis desired to come to the business and discuss earning his job back. After the manager informed Davis that he did not wish to speak with him, Davis allegedly stated “I’ll blow that m**********r up” prior to ending the call.

Davis was then located asleep in the living of a residence on Dick Taylor Street in Monroe, La. He was placed under arrest and charged with Violation of Protective Order and Terrorizing.

His bond was set at $26,000.