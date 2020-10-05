Former Jackson County deputy charged with bringing contraband into detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A former Jackson County deputy faces a felony charge of bringing contraband into an adult detention center.

Jackson County Sheriff MIke Ezell says over the weekend, 21-year-old Lashayla King of Moss Point was arrested for introduction of contraband into the facility.

King began working at the adult detention center in July 2020. Investigators have determined that she allegedly brought contraband into the jail on several occasions.

King was released from the ADC after posting a $2,500 bond.

